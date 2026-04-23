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The story behind the story of Peter Pan

How J.M. Barrie came up with Peter, Capt. Hook and co. is told in Drayton Entertainment’s production of Finding Neverland

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Apr 23, 2026

Posted on Apr 23, 2026

3 min read

The story behind the story of Peter Pan
Drayton Entertainment’s production of Finding Neverland is on stage at the Hamilton Family Theatre until May 3. [Submitted]

Finding Neverland, which was adapted from the 1998 play The Man Who was Peter Pan, made its Drayton Entertainment debut last week at the Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge, where it’s on stage until May 3. 

James Graham’s story tells of a young widow and her four sons who inspired the struggling playwright J.M. Barrie to become the writer he yearns to be. It was then in 1904 that he wrote a tale of a magical island: Peter Pan, The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, which premiered at The Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

This show, which is based on the 2004 Academy Award-winning film, follows Barrie as he becomes delighted with the boys’ hilarious escapades, weaving together real-life events with flights of fancy to create the magical world of Neverland, which is complete with fairy dust, Peter Pan and pirate duels.

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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