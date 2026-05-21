Woolwich Counselling Centre puts the spotlight on mental health

Maddison Mehring and Amanda Wood-Atkinson are getting hyped for the Mental Health Awareness Month community event on May 29 at Gore Park in Elmira. [Will Johnson]

Sometimes all it takes is a conversation.

When someone is struggling with their mental health, whether they’re grappling with feelings of worthlessness, adjusting to new medication or struggling with addiction, they can start to feel like they’re alone, and that nobody could possibly understand what they’re going through.

They may also feel the weight of stigma, the judgment coming from others who haven’t experienced what they have. This can drive them further into themselves, making them unwilling or unable to seek out the support they desperately need.