Youth impact survey engages young voices in the region

How can you make important decisions about youth without hearing from young people themselves?

That’s the question driving the fourth youth impact survey, through which the Children and Youth Planning Table (CYPT) of Waterloo Region is soliciting feedback from young people for the month of May. The data from these completed surveys will inform political decision-making going forward, whether that means designing programming, offering new services or engaging young people in innovative ways.

“Oftentimes in decision-making spaces like, for example, councils or school boards, there are decisions being made for youth without youth being present,” youth ambassador lead Adan Imran told The Observer.