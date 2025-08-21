Allen, Walter Paul

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Walter Paul Allen, who passed away peacefully with family by his side at Kingston General Hospital on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Paul fought a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia Allen (Wenzl) in their 49th year of marriage; they were a true team in every sense of the word. He was the proud father of Brent (Brooke) Allen, Kristin (Pascal) Labelle, and Jennifer (Thomas) Chambers. Paul was the loving grandfather of Chase, Hunter, Turner, Everett, Maverick, Madelaine, and Lucas. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them how to fish, hunt, drive a boat and ATV, or playing board and card games together. He is predeceased by his parents Gladys (1986) and Walter (1989) Allen. Born and raised in Perth, Ontario, Paul went on to study Civil Engineering at Queen’s University, where he met the love of his life, Sylvia. He dedicated over 30 years of his career to Paragon Engineering and later Stantec, where he became a Senior Executive, helping to shape the company’s growth and expansion. After retirement, he continued to share his expertise as an independent director of RV Anderson Associates (RVA). Paul lived his life with a philosophy of “nothing to prove.” He believed success was defined by helping others, doing the right thing, and above all, being a devoted family man. He was a man who would “go all in,” believing that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing right. This spirit guided his passions. An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he was a dedicated season ticket holder for over 15 years, attending more than 100 games with friends and family. His love for music was profound; a talented musician who could play multiple instruments, he instilled that passion in his children, even organizing a family brass band for Christmas caroling. He loved fishing, skiing, and flying radio-controlled aircraft. Paul’s love of fishing was unparalleled. He found immense joy and peace on the lake, whether it was during long weekends for the walleye opener, salmon fishing in the Queen Charlotte’s, or at his new favorite spot, Pine Portage Lodge just outside of Wawa. The memories made on these fishing trips will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of joining him. However, his favourite place was the red cottage, the cherished gathering point for his beloved family. He and Sylvia travelled extensively, exploring over 25 countries together and showing their children the world.

Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth, Ontario. Visitations -Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church, 25 Gore St. W., Perth with a reception to follow at the funeral home. We recommend parking at Blair & Son and walking the short distance to

St. Paul’s.

A special thank you to all the nurses, doctors, and health care workers that were supporting Paul on his journey over the past 5 years. He will be deeply missed by all. For Paul, it wasn’t about the number of days he had - it was about making every day count. For those wishing, memorial donations to the Kingston General Hospital Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. http://www.kingstonhsc.ca/cancer-care

