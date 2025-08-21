Martin, Eli L.

Passed away peacefully at his home, with family by his side on Friday, August 15, 2025 at the age of 78 years. Husband of Ada (Shantz) Martin. Father of Wilma (Lorne) Bauman, Minerva Martin all of West Montrose, Ellen (David) Weber of Dobbinton, Weaver (Maria) of Desboro, Erla (James) Sauder of Massey, Eli (Laura, 2024) Martin of Dobbinton, Ada (Isaac) Martin of West Montrose, Edna Martin, Harvey (Lorna) Martin all of Elmira, Elven (Mary) Martin of Dobbinton, Sarah (Ray) Brubacher of Parry Sound, and Marie (Ion) Brubacher of Neustadt. Grandfather of 64 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Brother of Malinda L. Martin and Hannah (Reuben) Bauman. Predeceased by his parents Abram and Rebecca Martin, two grandchildren, a brother in infancy, and one daughter-in-law. Family and friends called at his home, 777 Sandy Hills Dr., Elmira, on Saturday, August 16, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, August 17, 2025 from 2-6 p.m. A family service was held at the home on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 9 a.m. then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

