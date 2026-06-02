Beilstein, Vivian Mary

On May 30, 2026, in the wee hours of the morning, Vivian Mary Beilstein entered the pearly gates of Heaven. She had quite the welcome party awaiting her.

Her parents Mary (Neufeld) and John Schmor, and her baby sister, Irene Janzen, at first walking and then sprinting with open arms to embrace Vivian in a long-awaited hug. Her brother-in -law, Kent Harder, was singing front and centre in the harmonizing Schmor and Neufeld Family choir, while her sister- in- law, Irene Schmor, performed double duty conducting and accompanying them on the organ. Vivian sashayed her way through to meet the One and Only.

She is survived (if you can call what we are doing indeed that) by her daughter Danielle Butler (Iain) and dear son Jon. By her three doted upon and dearly loved granddaughters. Lucy, Phoebe and CeCe. By her older brother, Paul Schmor (Irene) and her beloved sister Sharon Harder (Kent). By her nephews Carl (Kate), Kent, Curt (Natalie), Cullen (Stacy) Trev (Barb), Derek (Laura). And by many other cherished family members and loved ones.

On Thursday, June 4th at 11 am, there will be a graveside service in which Vivian’s earthly body will be interred alongside her parents and sister, Irene, at the Elmira Union Cemetery, in Elmira Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, Vivian would like you to do a random act of kindness, donate to a Cuban Mission trip via the Woodale Church

https://wooddale.onlinegiving.org/donate/form/227#!/ or to the Waterloo Mennonite Brethren Church https://www.wmbchurch.ca/give

Friends may visit Vivian’s online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

; ; ;