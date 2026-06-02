SCHEERER: Kenneth “Ken” George

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Huronview on May 2, 2026, at the age of 81. Loving husband of Mary (Broome) Scheerer for 58 years. Cherished dad of Pam and Dan Hodgins, and Greg Scheerer and Lisa Rhynard. Proud papa of Meredith, Austin, Madison, Ryan, and Connor. Dear brother-in-law of Tom and Rose Broome, and Jack and Marlene Broome. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, as well as by his many friends. He will be deeply missed by his grand fur baby, Olive. Predeceased by his parents, Charlie and Hilda Scheerer, and by his sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Cliff Querengesser. Ken cherished time spent in the great outdoors, whether camping, hunting, or fishing, and found his greatest happiness in sharing these special moments with his children. In keeping with Ken’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at Haskett Funeral Home, 456 Main Street South, EXETER on Saturday, June 13th from 1 PM– 3PM. Words of remembrance will be held at 1:30 PM. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through www.haskettfh.com.

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