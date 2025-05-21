Brown, Patricia “Pat”

Peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Patricia Brown in her 93rd year. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late David Brown (2018). Loving mother of Stephen (Monique), Heather Himsl (Jim), and Elaine Timmons (Lyndon). Gramma to Kelly Rietkerk (Josh), Scott Himsl (Jess) and Amanda Neaves (Jayce). Great Gramma to Rylan Rietkerk and Merrick Himsl. Our family moved to Canada from England in 1967 and enjoyed many holidays back home to visit family and friends. Pat and David had a lifelong love of dogs, mostly German Shepherds. Pat had a wonderful sense of humour and liked to joke with everyone. Our family would like to thank everyone at Barnswallow Place Care Community in Elmira for their amazing care for mum for the last five months of her life. She was content and happy there. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Come and go as you please. Refreshments will be served. Memorial donations to KW Humane Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

