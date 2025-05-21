Frey, Emerson

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in his 83rd year, Emerson Frey passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Janice of 61 years by his side, as a result of a stroke. Emerson courageously battled illness for the last 18 months, surpassing doctor’s expectations. He is survived by his wife Janice; children Ivy, and Ken (Valérie); grandchildren Ashley, Faith, Samuel, and Mathieu. Will be greatly missed by his siblings George (Almeda), Harvey, Sue Howden, Naomi (Laverne) Smith, Anna (Allan) Brubacher, many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by parents Abraham and Melinda Frey; siblings Lena, Judy, Selina, Jake; brothers-in-law Van Johnston, Lorne Howden, Gordon Martin; sisters-in-law Mary Frey, and Marie Martin. Visitation took place on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, and on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Listowel Mennonite Church, 465 Maitland Ave. S., Listowel. Reception followed. Interment in Hawkesville Cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Emerson’s tribute page of the funeral home website. A special thank you to our PSW Rob, the nursing team, as well as our incredibly supportive neighbours and friends for all of their compassion and care during Emerson’s illness. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Listowel Mennonite Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

