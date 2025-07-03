Bruder, Paul Albert

Passed away June 8, 2025. Deeply missed by his wife of nearly 50 years, Margaret (Sharples), their daughter Trina Bruder-Kooy (Dave) and his coconspirator in sneaking snacks, and general mischief, his only granddaughter Annetta (Nettie) Kooy. Left to mourn his passing are his sisters in law Therese Bruder (James), Mary Turner (Joseph), and Edith Johnson (Ken) and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Paul was born June 3, 1940, in West Montrose, Ontario.

Predeceased by his parents Albert (Ab) and Annetta (Nettie) Bruder (Raiter), his sisters Grace Kurtz, and her husband Vincent (Vince) Kurtz, Agnes Anne Bolger and her husband Walter (Wat) Bolger, brother James Bruder, and brother in law Joseph Turner.

Paul worked for many years with the Township of Guelph as Chief Building Official. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, and could often be found at cruise nights and car shows, with one of his many vehicles on display for others to enjoy. Paul was also very proud of his Granddaughters soccer accomplishments.

At Paul’s request, cremation has taken place, and a private internment will occur.

The family wishes to thank the many Doctors, Nurses, and the team at Bayshore medical for their outstanding care of Paul.

As an expression of sympathy, donations could be made to Grand River Hospital Cancer Center or the Vasculitis Foundation of Canada.

