Israel, Reta



Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at WRHN at Queen’s Blvd., at the age of 85 years. Dear sister of Carl and Carolyn, Bernice and Ron McTavish, Arleen and Vaughn Norris, Archie, Frank and Carol, Paul and Linda, Marilyn Israel and Mark Hoffman, Dianne and David McTavish. Reta is remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families, as well as Ron Stroh (Ann), Ryan McCall Stroh (Angela), Reed McCall Stroh (Elle), and their families. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Edna (Geisel) Israel, and sister-in-law Patricia Israel. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira with a reception following. Interment took place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Floradale at 2:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WCS Food Bank or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elmira would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;