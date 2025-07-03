Martin, Vera

Peacefully passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025 at her residence in Floradale at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Martin (2017). Dear mother of Glen (Aleda) of RR 2, Alma, Dennis (Verna) of RR 2, Tara, and Colleen (Durrell) Frey of Floradale. Lovingly remembered by ten grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Survived by sister-in-law Elsie Clemmer. Predeceased by her parents Leander and Lovina (Martin) Clemmer, two great-grandchildren, and siblings Vernon and Mary Clemmer, Cleason and Susannah Clemmer, Viola and Norman Bauman, Ermina and Earl Frey, Lloyd and Minerva Clemmer, Abner Clemmer, and Lorene and Glenn Schreiber. Also predeceased by her brother-in-law Laverne (Elvina) Martin, five step sisters and four step-brothers-in-law. The family received relatives and friends on Monday, June 30, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service took place in the funeral home chapel at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. A special thank you to the Care at Home team for the excellent care given to Vera.

