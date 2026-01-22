Hot Off the Press
Linwood Lions ramping up for Snofest on Feb. 7
Potholes leave Elmira drivers with plenty of complaints
Why women need to take stroke seriously
Breslau runner covering a lot of ground with WLU track team
Glinz, Phyllis (nee Schaus)
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Dave Koebel
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/dave-koebel-4/
Post In:
Family Notices
In Memoriam
Previous Article
Soehner, Gael
Next Article
Lefcourtland: January 22, 2026
Obituaries
Glinz, Phyllis (nee Schaus)
Observer Staff
Jan 22, 26
Soehner, Gael
Observer Staff
Jan 22, 26
BEAMS, Ruth Frances
Observer Staff
Jan 22, 26
Brubacher, Isaac M.
Observer Staff
Jan 22, 26
Martin, Douglas “Doug”
Observer Staff
Jan 15, 26
Christopher Thomas Franklin
Observer Staff
Jan 15, 26
Weber, Aden B.
Observer Staff
Jan 15, 26
Cadorette, Serge Yvon
Observer Staff
Jan 08, 26
In Memoriam
Dave Koebel
Observer Staff
Jan 22, 26
Bob Lichty
Observer Staff
Jan 21, 26
Ross Lackner
Observer Staff
Jan 21, 26
EJB “Skip” Maher
Observer Staff
Jan 01, 26
John H Gerth
Observer Staff
Dec 04, 25
Gregory William Wiebe
Observer Staff
Dec 04, 25
Cheryl Allgeier
Observer Staff
Nov 27, 25
Judy Lorenz (Ward)
Observer Staff
Nov 06, 25
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA