Soehner, Gael

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Columbia Forest Ltc. at the age of 84 years. Cherished wife of the late John Soehner (2010). Dear mother of Heather (Steve) Uttley, Chris “Skip” (Cindy) Soehner, and Jody (Jenny) Soehner. Loving ‘GG’ to Kyle (Hannah) Uttley, Alex (Carissa) Uttley, Danny Soehner, Phillip Fritz-Soehner (Dan), and Destiny Soehner (Cole). Great-grandma to Kameron, Henrik, and Brooke Uttley. Sister of Johnny Matthews, Carol Anne (Bob) Hartle, and David (Audrey) Matthews. Predeceased by her parents William and Pearl Matthews. Gael’s life was rooted in her devotion to family, and she expressed that devotion most often through the meals she lovingly prepared. She deeply cherished her Monday night family dinners, along with Christmas celebrations and other special occasions that brought her loved ones together. Gael took great joy in attending her children’s and grandchildren’s hockey games and dance recitals. Summers were spent at Lake MeMeSagamesing, where she grew up and created lasting memories with her extended family. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 23, 2026 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira, with a reception to follow. Interment will take place in Port Loring Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Columbia Forest Ltc. for the compassionate and professional care shown to Gael. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

