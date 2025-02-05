Fischer, Lorraine



Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the age of 90. Now reunited with her husband of over 50 years, Roy Fischer (2010). Beloved mother to Dave Fischer of New Hamburg and Jeff Fischer of Ottawa. Will be missed by nieces and nephews Karen (Perry) Weber, Brian Eix, Ross (Karen) Jantzi, Carolyn (Jim) Triglia and Janet (Tom) Greytock. Predeceased by her parents Milton and Pearl (Hilliard) Eix, sister Myrtle Jantzi, brothers Harry (Doris) Eix, and Carl Eix. Lorraine was born and raised in Floradale, and spent the majority of her life in Kitchener. She enjoyed gardening and camping, and loved time spent at the trailer at Green Acres. Visitation took place at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira on Thursday, February 6, 2025, from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Joe Das presiding. Family interment followed in Elmira Union Cemetery. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.

