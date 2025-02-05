Martin, Eva



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Hospice Waterloo Region, at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Willis Martin (2021). Loving mother of Greg (Yvette) of St. Jacobs, and Heather Martin of Vancouver Island, BC. Proud grandma of Hailey and Joshua. Will be missed by her siblings Floyd Bauman, Ina Frey, Howard (Ruth) Bauman, and Doris (Al) Jantzi. Predeceased by her parents Harvey S. and Saloma Bauman, sister Lorraine Bauman, sister-in-law Pauline Bauman, and brother-in-law Amsey Frey. Eva was a longtime member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, and was involved with various committees and groups which were a vital part of the life and growth of the church. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting for those in need. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025 at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Waterloo Region or the Children and Youth Program at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;