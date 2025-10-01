Gerald Alexander Buckle

It is with great sadness that we announce Gerry’s passing at the age of 90. He was a beloved husband of Joan Buckle (nee: Ernewein) for the past 67 years.

He was the loving father of Sharon Bell (Marty), the late Teresa Clayfield (Keith) and the late Melvin Buckle (Cindie).

Dear Grandfather of Bryan (Emma), Gerald, Melissa (Ben), Sarah (Scott), Michael (Sarah) and Kayleigh (Troy).

Cherished Great-Grandfather of Cole, Hannah, Owen, Lilly, Allan and James.

He is also missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Gerald was born on a farm near Teeswater, Ontario on January 2, 1935. During his lifetime he had many different jobs at such places as Kitchener Packers, Carling Brewery and Quigley Containers, before retiring as a custodian with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Gerry will be remembered for his warm and friendly personality and his service to others. He was a longtime usher at St. Michael’s Parish in Waterloo, was involved as Scout leader and was a volunteer with the Waterloo Siskins.

A devoted family man, Gerald loved family gatherings, especially helping with the annual Easter Egg hunt and decorating and wrapping at Christmas time. He was also a regular spectator at the sporting events of his grandchildren.

Relatives and friends visited the Henry Walser Funeral Home, on Monday, September 29th, 2025 and Tuesday, September 30th. A funeral liturgy was held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday September 30th at 10:30 AM. Reception followed.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

