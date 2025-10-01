Roy David Millar passed away on December 27, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital in his 81st year. A lifelong resident of Wellesley Township, Roy was born August 20, 1944 on the family farm near Linwood, Ontario. Roy began his education at S. S. # 3, Wellesley Public School followed by high school at Elmira District Secondary School. His academic journey continued in the Co-op Electrical Engineering Program at the University of Waterloo. Later, he completed a Millwright Apprenticeship and went on to work as a Millwright until his retirement in 2004. Between his Co-op program and Millwright career, Roy saw the inside of many factories and industries in Ontario and Quebec. Before retiring from his profession, Roy returned to his roots by buying the family farm. He had a passion for farming and regularly attended farming-related presentations, farm shows and activities as well as financial seminars, always eager to deepen his knowledge and stay informed about topics that mattered to him. Roy was predeceased by his parents Edna (nee Stever) and David Millar. He is survived by his siblings Bruce, Jean, Gerald, Doris and David as well as his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life is being held, to honour Roy’s memory, on October 4th between 1:30 and 4 p.m. at the Linwood Community Centre, 5279 Ament Line in Linwood. Everyone who knew Roy or his family is invited to drop by to share their memories.

