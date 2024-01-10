Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Gingrich, Cleason
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
Maryhill Historical Society
WRPS looking for Public assistance in Arson investigation
2023: Observer Year in Review
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Gingrich, Cleason
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/gingrich-cleason-2/
Post In:
Obituaries
Family Notices
Previous Article
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
Obituaries
Gingrich, Cleason
Observer Staff
Jan 10, 24
Tillich, Julia Mary
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
Martin, Clarence B.
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
Lantz, Jean
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
Bauman, Rebecca
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
Sieber, Anne (Betty)
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
Metzger, Wilma
Observer Staff
Dec 22, 23
McLean, Douglas Keith (Doug)
Observer Staff
Dec 21, 23
In Memoriam
Richard Rank
Observer Staff
Jan 04, 24
Murray Heimpel
Observer Staff
Dec 21, 23
John Harry Gerth
Observer Staff
Dec 07, 23
Israel ‘Isey’ Weber
Observer Staff
Dec 07, 23
Rodney Uttley
Observer Staff
Nov 21, 23
Gary Wayne Brown
Observer Staff
Nov 09, 23
Judy Lynn (Ward) Lorenz
Observer Staff
Nov 02, 23
Larry Ferguson
Observer Staff
Oct 24, 23
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA