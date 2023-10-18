Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
HAFFNER, Agnes
Canagagigue hotspots should be addressed
Brubacher, Henry M.
WRPS Continue to Investigate Incident at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo
Must Reads: Oct 12, 23
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
HAFFNER, Agnes
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/haffner-agnes/
Post In:
Family Notices
In Memoriam
Previous Article
Canagagigue hotspots should be addressed
Obituaries
Brubacher, Henry M.
Observer Staff
Oct 16, 23
Gilles, Henry Joseph
Observer Staff
Oct 05, 23
McDougall, Amy (Linseman)
Observer Staff
Sep 27, 23
Furlong, Elizabeth “Betty”
Observer Staff
Sep 27, 23
Burrows, R.E. “Ed”
Observer Staff
Sep 27, 23
Horst, Esther (Brubacher)
Observer Staff
Sep 21, 23
Rau, Stephen
Observer Staff
Sep 14, 23
BRUBACHER, ANNE
Observer Staff
Sep 13, 23
In Memoriam
HAFFNER, Agnes
Observer Staff
Oct 18, 23
Bruce Ogram
Observer Staff
Oct 11, 23
Borghese Family
Observer Staff
Oct 05, 23
Douglas Read
Observer Staff
Oct 05, 23
Vicky Rau
Observer Staff
Oct 05, 23
Lorelee Ann Sanders
Observer Staff
Sep 27, 23
Celebration of Life for Verla Brown
Observer Staff
Sep 20, 23
Dennis Lackner
Observer Staff
Sep 07, 23
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA