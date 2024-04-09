Heeley, John

John Heeley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and proud member of the community, passed away on April 4th, 2024, at the age of 77.

He was born on February 8th, 1947, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire England. At the age of 10 he immigrated with his family to Canada. John was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Kathleen and his sister, June Duffy.

Family was always at the center of John's world. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa, his daughter Michelle, son Mike, daughter-in-law Marsha, and his cherished grandchildren Jack, Laura, Carly, Sophia and Lily. John's pride and joy in his family knew no bounds, and he treasured every moment spent with them, especially during their family trips to Disney.

John legacy also includes his dedicated service to Hogg Fuel & Supply for 25 years. His leadership and strategic insights played a pivotal role in shaping the company's success. John's commitment to the broader industry was evident through his long-standing role as President of the Canadian Ready Mix Association.

As a devoted member of the Guelph Storm Hockey Club, he poured his heart and soul into the organization, finding camaraderie and joy in the arena. In addition to his dedication to hockey, John found fulfillment in his hobbies. Gardening was a source of peace and creativity for him. He also found great joy in preparing meals for special occasions, bringing together friends and family in celebration.

John's life of kindness, generosity and devotion will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Guelph Food Bank in John's memory.

Friends and relatives are invited to a Funeral Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 11:00 am followed by a reception in the Parish Hall, private interment to follow.

