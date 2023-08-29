LEYBOURNE, James Alfred “Tex”

At St. Joseph Health Centre in Guelph, after a lengthy illness, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in his 83rd year.



Beloved husband of over 60 years to Shirley Irene (nee Durose). Loving father to Barb Leybourne and Jacqueline Kohli (Grant MacDonald). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ron “R.J” Fach, Daryl Kohli (Justine Boyles) and Tyler Kohli (Geordana Elsegood). Survived by his sisters Joyce Whale, Gail Bessey (Ron) and sister in law Judy Leybourne. Predeceased by his mother Gladys (nee Wilson) and father Frank Leybourne as well as brother Clifford Leybourne and brother in law Wes Whale.



Jim was born and raised on a farm in the Belwood area. After he and Shirley married they bought a small hobby farm just outside of Fergus where he continued his love for farming, all the while working for the town of Fergus for over 30 years. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and his work ethic. His family and friends will dearly miss him.



Friends will be received at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home and Chapel, 280 St. David St. South in Fergus, on Friday, September 1 st , 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Saturday, September 2 nd 2023 at 11:00am, followed by reception at the Funeral Home. Interment at Belsyde Cemetery in Fergus.



Memorial donations can be directed to Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus.

www.grahamgiddyfh.com519-843-3100



