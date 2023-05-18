Martin, Larry

It’s been 10 years since we’ve parted ways.

His handsclasp has a feeing of friendship,

His eyes have a twinkle of mirth,

His grin infects you with good feeling,

He’s truly the salt of the earth.

He’s always there when you need him,

He can never say no to a friend,

He’s one of God’s finest creations,

He’s steadfast and true to the end.

So many people miss these virtues,

That never are taught in school,

But he just naturally got this way,

From obeying the Golden Rule.

1949-2013

Still missing you, Your Family

; ; ;