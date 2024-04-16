Rhodes, James “Jim”

Passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband for 57 years of Nadine (Keane) Rhodes (2021). Dear grandfather of Ocean (Stephany); father of David, the late Janeen Rhodes (1999), and Jamie (Mary). Remembered by Quinton, Quaid, and Quary. Brother of Terry and Donna Rhodes. Jim will be missed by Lea-Ann, his many nieces, nephews and their families, and by the Keane family. Predeceased by his brother Bill (Brenda) and parents Cecil and Lilian (Leach) Rhodes. At Jim’s request, cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.



