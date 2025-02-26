Sauder, Aden

Passed away peacefully at home, RR 1, St. Jacobs on Friday, February 21, 2025 at the age of 88 years. Husband of Lucinda (Martin) Sauder. Father of Mervin (Almeda) Sauder, Selema (Oscar) Shantz, Annie (Edward) Bauman, and Esther (Weaver) Martin. Grandfather of 26 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister-in-law Mrs. Cleason Sauder. Predeceased by parents Henry and Lydia Sauder, brothers Ivan (Malinda) Sauder, and Cleason Sauder, and sister Salome (Elam H.) Martin. Visitation was held at the home, 1915 Three Bridges Rd., St. Jacobs, on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m., and on Sunday, February 23, 2025 from 2-6 p.m. Family service took place at the home on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 9 a.m., then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

