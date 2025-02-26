Strauss, William L. “Bill”



It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of William L. “Bill” Strauss on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Grand River Hospital, at the age of 82 years. Devoted husband of 60 years to Mary Anne (nee Gross). Proud and loving father of Christine Black (Andrew), Billy, Andrea Strauss, Brian (Becky), and Pamela Schelling (Mark). Devoted grandfather to Justin Black (Allie), Curtis Black (Abbey), Zachary, Meghan and Noah Strauss, Holly and Mya Schelling; and great-grandfather of Leo and Rhys Black. Survived by sister Dolores Straus (the late Harold), and brothers Len (Anne), Jack (Betty) and Tom (Kim). Bill was born and raised in St. Jacobs where he was an active member of his community and local politician for over 27 years. He started as a brick layer and then became a local business owner. Bill owned and operated Heidelberg Motors for 24 years and Strauss Fuels for 10 years. He was the Mayor of Woolwich Township for 13 years and a councilor for both Woolwich and Wellesley townships. Bill was recognized for 25 years of longstanding service by the McGuinty 2009 Government Honours Award. In 2017 he was the recipient of the Jack Young Civic Award. He was a devoted member of the Elmira Legion Branch 469, the St. Jacobs Lions Club, and the Paradise District Lions Club. His passion for community service and dedication to the Region of Waterloo will forever be remembered. Friends and family were received on Sunday, February 23, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday, February 24, 2025 from 10 – 10:45 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass followed at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Reception took place in the church hall following the mass. Donations in Bill’s memory to Carmel of St. Joseph, Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, or St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

