Steven Garth Martin of Paraiso, Costa Rica, (previous of Elmira and Guelph, Ontario) passed away September 7th, 2023 in Paraiso Costa Rica at home with his loving wife, Ly Cortes by his side.

Steve was a gentle, kind and generous person with a quirky sense of humour. He was an avid woodworker and gardener, and he could fix anything. He liked gadgets. He was always willing to lend a hand.

Steve was born September 24th, 1954 in Elmira Ontario to Dorothy and Harold Martin. Steve was the youngest of 3 children. After Dorothy’s passing within a year, he went to live with his Aunt Irene and Uncle Willard in British Columbia until he was 11 years old and then returned to Elmira to live with father Harold and step mother Ruth. Steve worked at Bell Canada for many years and then went onto the study machining/tool making at Conestoga College. Steve met and married Sarah Janes in 1980 and they had 2 daughters Jessica Janes Martin in 1983 and Christine Emily Martin in 1986. After Steve and Sarah went their separate ways, Steve married Louise Allen in 1998 on the Seguin at Lake Muskoka. In 2005 they took a leap of faith and moved to Costa Rica for Steve’s work. Sadly Louise passed away December 31st 2010. Steve was fortunate to meet Ly Cortes and they were married March 8, 2016, with their family by their side.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Ly and her sons, Nono and Marco, and his daughters Jessica and Christine (Shaun) and grandsons Hunter and Lewis. He is also survived by his siblings Reg Martin (Pam Green), and Laurie Grundy (Richard) and nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by Dorothy, Harold and Ruth Martin. And Aunt Irene and Uncle Willard Martin. Spouse Louise Martin.

A drop-in Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at Sarah Martin’s, 7 Torrance Cres Guelph, Ontario Thursday July 10th between 3 -6. pm.

; ; ;