Teresa Ann Clayfield

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Teresa Clayfield. Teresa passed away Tuesday June 17, 2025 at 66 years old after a brief battle with lung cancer. Teresa is survived by Keith, her loving husband of 38 years, sons Bryan and Gerry, daughter-in-law Emma, grand children Cole and Hannah, parents Joan and Gerald Buckle, sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Marty Bell, sister-in-law Cindie Buckle, siblings-in-law Karen and Larry Steubing, Brian and Barb Clayfield, Patrick Murphy and Ken Miles, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Teresa is predeceased by her brother Melvin Buckle.

Teresa was born in Kitchener, ON and spent her life in Kitchener-Waterloo. She spent much of her time volunteering with local organizations such as the Beavers, Waterloo Minor Baseball and the past 15 years with the Waterloo Siskins.

Teresa was an amazing mother and devoted grandmother, cherishing her family above all. She had a kind and giving spirit, always willing to lend her time and support. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Visitation was held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home on Sunday, June 22, 2025 and Monday June 23, 2025. Funeral service was held at the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday June 23, 2025. Reception was held following the service.

In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to the Grand River Foundation Cancer Centre or Grand River Foundation renal program may be arranged through www.erbgood.com.

; ; ;