FOERSTER, Marion (Ross)

Marion passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday December 30, 2025 at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo at the age of 95.

She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Mike Foerster (2018) for almost 65 years. Cherished mother of four daughters, Debbie (Bob) Reiner, Julie (Brian) Heckendorn, Shelley (Mark) Erb and Carrie Foerster-Israel (Mark Israel).

Proud grandma to Geoff (Stephanie) Reiner, Jenna Reiner (Justin Arone), Michael (Stacey) Heckendorn, Amy (Derrick) Forwell, Stephanie (Ben) Gunn, Kim Erb, Katelyn (Ben) Riley and Abbey (Josiah) Lodewyk.

Great grandmother to Hudson, Levi, Vivi, Emmy, Rachel, Blake, Kandis, Sara, Zack, Emma, Addi, Kenzie, Oden, Aleenah and Evan.

Predeceased by her parents, Hazel and Minnie Ross of Mount Forest and her sister Beulah McCullough of Guelph.

Marion was born and raised in Mount Forest until she went to teacher’s college. She then taught in Elmira for only a few years before deciding to devote her time to raising their 4 daughters and running the household. Home became her haven.

She enjoyed many years at the family cottage. She also enjoyed knitting, curling, bowling, snowmobiling, Saturday night dances, horse races and a good game of solo. In later years, you could find her at the arena watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing hockey or ringette.

More than anything, she enjoyed time with family and good friends. She chose to live with gratitude rather than want. She found joy in the simple everyday rhythms of her life. Marion was a long-time member of Trinity United Church.

Her heart was full because she always chose to see her blessings around her. She always seemed to put others first.

She taught us many good life lessons.

Her light will forever shine brightly in our hearts.

A private family service took place on January 4, 2026.

Condolences for the family and donations to Alzheimer’s Society or Sick Kids Hospital or your charity of choice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S.,Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519 745-8445.

