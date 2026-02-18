FREY, Edwin

Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday February 11, 2026, in his 91st year.

Fondly remembered by his wife Lovina, whom he married on July 23, 2008. Survived by his children Raymond Frey (Martha), Shirley Martin (Murray), Marilyn Bauman (Leonard), Lamar Frey (Marilyn), Karen Frey (David). Edwin leaves to mourn 19 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren, as well as brothers Melvin (Irene), Edgar (Sadie), Willard (Alice), Laverne (Gloria); his sisters Viola Martin, Ada Lichty, Erma Wideman, Florence Wideman (Menno).

Predeceased by his first wife Mary (2005), parents Emanuel and Leah Frey, grandson Andrew Frey, brothers Abner and Leonard, brothers-in-law Eugene Martin, Mervin Lichty, Earl Wideman, sisters-in-law Alice Frey and Esther Frey.

Family and friends called at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer St, Milverton on Thursday February 12th from 6-8pm, and Friday February 13th from 2-5pm.

Funeral took place at Fairhaven Mennonite Meeting House, 7464 Perth Rd 121, Millbank, for burial and public service beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

