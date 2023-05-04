Frey, Mary

Mary Elizabeth Frey entered into the glory of her saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Stratford General Hospital surrounded by her family at the age of 75 years. Despite being diagnosed with ALS in March, she found her rest in Jesus. Mary was born to Simeon and Edna Hurst on July 8, 1947. Mary will always be loved and missed by Harvey, her husband of 54 years; their children Ian and Lisa, Randy and Nathalie; grandchildren Ellis, Declan, and Sydney. Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Trinity Bible Chapel 1373 Lobsinger Line, Waterloo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Trinity Bible Chapel. As expressions of sympathy, donations to ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

