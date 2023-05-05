Sauder, Orvie B.

Born on August 11, 1946, of Drayton and formerly of Wallenstein passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on May 2, 2023 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Esther (Reist) Sauder for 54 years. Loving father of Michael Sauder (Tami), Steven Sauder, Glen Sauder (Becky), and Linda Martin (Arnold). Lovingly remembered by 11 grandchildren. Brother of Melvin and Irene Sauder, Betty Martin, Nelson and Martha Sauder, LydiaAnn and Paul Reist. Also survived by sister-in-law Elvina Sauder, brothers-in-law John Gingrich, Peter and Leona Reist, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Moses and Salome (Brubacher) Sauder, brothers Sydney (Esther), Alvin, Amsey (Hannah), George (Minerva), sister Salinda Gingrich, and brothers and sisters-in-law Alma Sauder, Edwin Martin and Susanna Reist. Visitation will be held from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Family service will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Phone line available at 1.647.797.0518 Pin 4449284#

