Grand River Raceway hosts Industry Day on Monday

Families are welcome at the festivities on Industry Day at the Grand River Raceway. [Submitted]

Why is it called Industry Day?

Long before it moved to Elora and became the Grand River Raceway in 2004, the Elmira Raceway hosted a premier event called Industry Day because there were multiple events and seminars aimed at educating people in the art of harness racing. It was first held 37 years ago, and the spirit of the event remains intact today.

According to race manager Christine Fairhall, it’s still the highlight of the year – and when the highest purses are up for grabs.

“Industry Day is our signature day at the raceway. We have two races that day, the Battle of Waterloo, which is two-year-old Ontario-sired pacing colts, and then the Battle of the Belles, which is two-year-old Ontario-sired pacing fillies,” she told The Observer.

Industry Day will feature two standardbred horse races, one for colts and one for fillies. [Submitted]