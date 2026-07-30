Young water-skier claims gold at Canadian Open in Alberta

Fifteen-year-old had been preparing for the more difficult conditions after moving up to U17 field from U15 last year

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Kuntz is on the podium after claiming gold at Shalom Park in Edmonton. [Submitted]

Conestogo’s Ethan Kuntz came home with a gold medal earlier this month for waterskiing following the 2026 Canadian Open ProAm in Alberta.

Kuntz, 15, finished first in slalom, along with claiming the gold in jump, where he reached 110 feet in length in the finals, making it a new personal best.

He also made it to the finals in the trick event, but fell while performing the trick, placing him in fourth, but he still earned 930 points. Those points in turn helped him gather enough to claim the overall gold at the competition held at Shalom Park in Edmonton from July 12-15.

In total, he acquired 2,342.88 points in the tournament.