HERGOTT, Marie Edith (nee Rank)

Passed away peacefully at Cobble Creek Residence, on Sunday April 14, 2024 at the age of 87 years. She was born June 7th,1936 near Crosshill to Arthur and Mabel (nee Schmidt) Rank. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Bill Hergott (2016). Marie and Bill were married for 59 years and lived a life dedicated to farming and raising their children on the family farm in St. Clements. Marie cherished her grandchildren and always made sure they were well supplied with treats during their visits. For many years she enjoyed tending to her many flowerbeds and her large vegetable gardens. She will be also remembered for always having a place at the table for another guest. She is survived by her children Wayne (Holly), Kathy (Charlie), Murray, Darlene (Tom), Karen (Dennis), Roger (Laurie), Wilf (Vicki), Claude, and Rosemary (Johnathan). Marie is now reunited with her predeceased son Mark (1979) and grandson Joshua (1994) (son of Wayne and Louann). Adored and cherished grandma to 21 grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Marie is survived by her sisters Grace (Ken predeceased) and Betty (John), brothers, Howard, Stewart (Carol), Bruce (Susan), and David. Predeceased by her brothers Bob (Diane), Richard (Deby). Survived by sisters in law Delores and Fran. Predeceased by brothers in law, Tony, Edwin, George, Jake, Pat and Len and sisters in law, Rita, Betty and Rosemarie and their spouses. Special thanks to Deb and Chelsey and the staff of Cobble Creek Residence, the staff of CarePartners and Paramed for their kind care. Friends are invited to share their memories of Marie with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Clements RC Church, 3619 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements on Saturday, April 20, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Clements Cemetery and a reception will follow at the Community Centre, St. Clements .In lieu of flowers as expressions of sympathy donations to the Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, Elmira and District Association for Community Living or St Clements RC Church may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com, 519.745.8445.

