Hoffele, Betty

Peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 with her family by her side at Grand River Hospital at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Charles Hoffele of Elmira for 64 years. Dear mother of Debbie Hoffele (Stephen Cheung) of Fonthill and Steve (Ruth) Hoffele of Wellesley. Betty loved all of her grandchildren: Zach and Jake; Kirstie, Kelsey (Nick Jantzi) and Isaac, and her great-grandchildren Hazel, Baylor and Sawyer. Betty will be missed by her sister Rev. Donna Riseborough, her brother Guy Risebrough, and by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Allison and Evelyn (Ketchabaw) Risebrough. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family graveside service will take place in Cochrane Cemetery on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 12 noon. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Grand River E.R. and Betty’s team at the Cancer Centre for all their compassionate care. Donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

; ; ;