Krueger, Victor

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Victor D. Krueger of Elmira, formerly of Beamsville, Ontario on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Vic grew up in Wheatley, Ontario and graduated from the University of Toronto in 1962 with a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery. Vic opened his own dental practice in Beamsville and practiced there for 40 years, until his retirement in 2003. He loved dentistry and being a dentist. He was not only a good technician but also a good listener. Vic forged many lifelong friendships with his staff, patients and colleagues. The fruit farm on Durham Road in Beamsville was Vic’s “other profession”. Vic took great pride in making the farm look and operate just like those of his full-time farmer neighbours. The farm was the scene of many gatherings of family and friends. During harvest time, guests always left with a basket of peaches, apricots, cherries, plums, apples or pears, depending on the season. Vic leaves behind his wife of nearly 62 years, Rita; his children, Alan, Greg and Lynn; his daughters-in-law, Margaret and Joanne; his grandchildren, Annie, Aidan, Kyra, Brin, Mhari, Jessica, Isaac and Evan; and many friends and neighbours. He was predeceased by his parents David and Susa Krueger, and sister Margaret. Vic was proud of his family and considered it a privilege to participate in their lives. The family is very grateful to Murray, Maggie and Ruth for the compassionate care they provided to Vic at home as well as to the staff at Grand River Hospital for the care provided over the past three weeks. A green burial has taken place. Memorial visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in the funeral home chapel. Charitable donations in memory of Victor Krueger may be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation.

