Wendland, Lucille “Dolly” (nee Falk)

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the age of 90 years. Dolly was the mother of Judy (Ron) and Deborah; mother-in-law of Bev. Loving grandmother to Chad (Jennifer); Tyler (Shineen), Leslie (Justin), Rory and Jasmine (Adam); great-grandmother of 10. Also survived by her sister Dorothy. Predeceased by her husband Frank; son Gary, grandson Colin and brother Clarence. Dolly will be best remembered for her loud boisterous laugh. She enjoyed a good joke and readily had a few of her own on hand. In her later years she enjoyed knitting baby hats for hospital newborns. The grandchildren always requested her famous apple pies, special dip, and perogies. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation was held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to service time at 11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Family interment took place at Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation or St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

