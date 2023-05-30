1936-2023

Cyrus R. Martin of Floradale, formerly of St. Jacobs, quietly passed away at home with his wife at his side on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Alice (Frey) Martin. Dear father of Caroline and Ray Brubacher of Wallenstein, Stephen Martin of Heidelberg, and Angela Martin of Elmira. Sadly missed by 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Brother of Lydian R. Martin. Brother-in-law of Edward (Eva, 2021) Frey, John (2022) and Seleda Frey, Peter and Doris Frey, Anna (Clayton, 2019) Weber, Albert and Naomi Frey, Mahlon and Isobel Frey, Ella and Amsey Weber, and Erla and Cleason Weber. Predeceased by his parents, Cyrus B. and Malinda (Rudy) Martin, brothers Daniel (Lydian), Leander (Minerva, Elvina), Joshua (Elizabeth), George (Veronica), Ira (Selema, Lena), and siblings Anna and Noah in infancy. Visitation took place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the funeral home, then to Martins Mennonite Meeting House, Waterloo, for burial and public service. We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who is supporting us in this journey. We are grateful for your prayers, compassion, and concern. Special mention to the Palliative Care Team: doctors, nurse practitioner, nurses, Personal Care Support Workers; and to the neurosurgeon in Hamilton. God bless you for respectfully honouring Cyrus’s wishes.

