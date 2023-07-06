Martin, Henry B.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at his residence in Elmira, at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of Leah (Knorr) Martin with whom he lived in matrimony for 64 years. Dear father of Gloria and Amos of Tara, Willard and Shirley of Elmira, Ron and Rosie of Elmira, Steven and Doris of Moorefield, Mike and Marlene of Drayton, and Terry of Elmira. Sadly missed by 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Mary Ann, brother David and Viola, sisters-in-law Margaret and Seleda. Henry is remembered by brothers-in-law Alvin and Mary, Clayton and Alice, Melvin and Erla and sister-in-law Lena and Eldon. Predeceased by his parents Cranson and Barbara (Bowman) Martin; brothers Emerson, Aden in infancy, Moses (MaryAnn), Clayton; brothers-in-law Orvie Martin, and Dan (Elsie) Knorr. Visitation took place on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday July 2, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home 62, Arthur Street, S., Elmira. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 in the funeral home chapel, then to Martins Mennonite Meeting House, Waterloo for burial and public service. A special thank you to the Care Partner Team 7002, Closing the Gap, family and friends for kind deeds and prayers.

