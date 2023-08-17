Meng, Albert Ernest

Albert “Bert” Meng passed away peacefully at his home in Elmira, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the age of 91 years. Bert was born on July 31, 1932 and was raised in the small farming community of Crystal Springs, Saskatchewan. He came to Ontario as a young man where he met his wife Elaine Heubach. They were married in her hometown of Conestogo on July 19, 1952, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. This year they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. They were blessed with five children, Brenda Bacon, Donna Zitars, Kevin Meng, Judy Carere and Christopher Meng (Kimberly), 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bert is survived by his dear sister Darlene “Dar” Byers of Kitchener and numerous nieces and nephews. Bert was predeceased by eight siblings, his daughter Brenda (2018) and granddaughter Michelle (2010). He worked at Uniroyal Goodrich in Kitchener for 35 years and was a lifetime member of the Waterloo Rod & Gun Club. He was a hard working man who loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life. He also loved country music, playing his fiddle and the harmonica. He was a great storyteller which has left his family with many cherished memories, but Bert will be remembered mostly for the love and devotion he had for his family. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“May you ever fish in God’s eternal light and His endless stocked lake”

As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

